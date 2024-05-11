Bridge at Crittenden/Lyon line remains closed

Motorists traveling between Lyon and Crittenden counties are still having to self detour around a bridge on KY 295 at the county line which has been closed since early March. It appears the bridge will be remain closed for at least a few more months. There is some indication that it could be replaced at some point after July 1, at the earliest.
A routine inspection in March of the bridge that spans Livingston Creek found deterioration of structural beams underneath it. The bridge is located between Joe Peek Road in Lyon County and Millie Peek Road in Crittenden County.
This is a state bridge on a state highway and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is responsible for its repair or replacement.
Signs and barricades are posted on either side. About 675 vehicles travel across that bridge on a given day, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet data.