Attorney General on drive-through church

Attorney General Daniel Cameron today released the following statement regarding the prohibition of drive-in church services during the COVID-19 pandemic:
“We are aware that some Kentucky jurisdictions are discussing a prohibition of drive-in church services for the upcoming Easter holiday. As long as religious groups and worshippers are complying with current Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) recommendations for social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, we see no problem with these drive-in services occurring.
Religious organizations should not be treated any differently than other entities that are simultaneously conducting drive-through operations, while also abiding by social distancing policies. As long as Kentuckians are permitted to drive through liquor stores, restaurants, and other businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the law requires that they must also be allowed to participate in drive-in church services, consistent with existing policies to stop the spread of COVID-19.
We must all continue to work together and do our part to fight back against COVID-19. However, individuals who wish to celebrate religious holidays using a format that follows social distancing policies and CDC guidelines should not be unnecessarily banned from doing so.”