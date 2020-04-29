CCHS graduation plans coming together

However, principal Amanda Irvan is still holding out hope that the district can host an in-person graduation at a later date when restrictions caused by COVID-19 are relaxed.
“We think this will meet a lot of wishes of the senior class,” Irvan told the Crittenden County Board of Education Tuesday night, via a remote presentation.
“We will have a fully virtual graduation that will air live at 7 p.m., May 22,” she said. “There will be some live elements, but the majority will be pre-recorded and it will be available on DVD.”
Several details must still be worked out, but Irvan also described student interest in some form of a parade, perhaps also on May 22.
“The class of 2020 is missing out on the opportunity for a processional, recessional and the fanfare and pomp of graduation, and the spotlight of that night,” the principal said.
“We are working on a Google form that will let kids know where they fall in the in line-up and the parade route,” she said. “We are asking for volunteers for kids who don’t have vehicles, but students may ride with their families.”
Attending the parade is not mandatory for seniors, she added.