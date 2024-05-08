YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Marion Baptist opens at 3 p.m. as storm shelter
Marion Baptist Church will open as a storm shelter today.
Citizens who do not have a safe place in their home during impending storms are welcome to take shelter at the church beginning at 3 p.m.
Enter the church through the Family Life Center on
East Depot Street.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/08/2024 09:26:00 AM
