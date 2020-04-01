YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Good News, Not So Good News from Testing
There's good news and not so good news from COVID-19 testing in Crittenden County.
Good news is that an eighth previous test has come back from the laboratory negative. Not so good, is that two new individuals have met testing protocol and their samples have been sent to the lab. To date, 10 people in this community have been tested, eight have been negative and two are outstanding.
Meanwhile, other not so good news from Lyon County is a second confirmed case of COVID-19. The first individual who tested positive was released from quarantine several days ago. Now, a 97-year-old woman, who is a resident of River's Bend Nursing Home, has tested positive. Reports say the woman had recently been in a Tennessee hospital for treatment.
Yesterday, Caldwell Country reported its first positive case.
So far, Crittenden and Livingston counties have no active cases.
