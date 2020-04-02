YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, April 2, 2020
New Crittenden County Courthouse ...
After numerous futile attempts over several years by local leaders to secure funding for a new justice center, the Kentucky Judicial Branch has included the money in its new state budget to replace the aging courthouse in Marion.
It was confirmed Wednesday that the judicial budget approved by the Kentucky General Assembly this week includes funding for a new courthouse in Crittenden County.
Circuit Family Court Judge Brandy Rogers of Marion said local leaders and the the area's legislative team are to be applauded for their work to secure the funding, including Rep. Lynn Bechler, Sen. Robbie Mills, Judge-Executive Perry Newcom and Circuit Clerk Melissa Guill.
Read more in next wee's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
