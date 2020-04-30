Thursday, April 30, 2020

Outline for Reopening Kentucky

Following is a timeline for a number of businesses to reopen, according to Gov. Andy Beshear's plans revealed this week. As the state slowly reopens, those places of business will be required to follow the 10 Safe at Work Rules, which are also below.

 Opening May 11
Manufacturing facilities
Construction sites
Car Dealerships
Professional Services with restrictions
Horse Racing with no fans
Dog Grooming / Boarding

Opening May 20
Retail shops, with limitations
Churches with no Sunday school and other limitations

Opening May 25
10-Person Social Gatherings
Barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and other similar services

Here are businesses that are NOT reopening under Phase 1
  • Restaurants
  • Gyms
  • Movie theaters
  • Campgrounds
  • Youth sports
  • Public pools
  • Day care facilities
  • Summer camps
10 "Healthy at Work" rules:
  1. Continuing teleworking where possible
  2. Phased return to work (not everyone comes back to the office at once)
  3. Onsite temperature/health checks 
  4. Universal masks and any other necessary personal protective equipment 
  5. Close common areas (no break rooms or cafeterias)
  6. Enforce social distancing
  7. Limit face-to-face meetings
  8. Sanitizer/hand wash stations
  9. Special accommodations (those who in high-risk groups don't return to work)
  10. Testing plan (What will happen if an employee tests positive after coming into the workplace?)


Posted by at