Outline for Reopening Kentucky

Opening May 11
Manufacturing facilities
Construction sites
Car Dealerships
Professional Services with restrictions
Horse Racing with no fans
Dog Grooming / Boarding
Opening May 20
Retail shops, with limitations
Churches with no Sunday school and other limitations
Opening May 25
10-Person Social Gatherings
Barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and other similar services
Here are businesses that are NOT reopening under Phase 1
- Restaurants
- Gyms
- Movie theaters
- Campgrounds
- Youth sports
- Public pools
- Day care facilities
- Summer camps
- Continuing teleworking where possible
- Phased return to work (not everyone comes back to the office at once)
- Onsite temperature/health checks
- Universal masks and any other necessary personal protective equipment
- Close common areas (no break rooms or cafeterias)
- Enforce social distancing
- Limit face-to-face meetings
- Sanitizer/hand wash stations
- Special accommodations (those who in high-risk groups don't return to work)
- Testing plan (What will happen if an employee tests positive after coming into the workplace?)