Rentals available at Fohs Hall

As you begin planning events for later this year, consider Fohs Hall for your venue.

Rentals are available in several areas of the building, and it is ideal for numerous purposes.  Since it was renovated in the 1980s and transformed from a school into an historic community center, it has been used for family reunions, large holiday gatherings, meetings, performances, wedding receptions and anniversary parties.

Rates start at $100. Meal preparation space is available, as are tables and chairs.

To learn more, contact Elliot West, rental coordinator for Fohs Hall, Inc.


