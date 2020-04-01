Rentals available at Fohs Hall

|Click Image to Enlarge
Rentals are available in several areas of the building, and it is ideal for numerous purposes. Since it was renovated in the 1980s and transformed from a school into an historic community center, it has been used for family reunions, large holiday gatherings, meetings, performances, wedding receptions and anniversary parties.
Rates start at $100. Meal preparation space is available, as are tables and chairs.
To learn more, contact Elliot West, rental coordinator for Fohs Hall, Inc.