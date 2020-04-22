What's Making News this Week...

Due to challenges facing local businesses, including The Press, the paper is smaller this week. For the first time in more than 40 years, The Press printed edition is only eight pages. With businesses temporarily closed due to concerns and mandated protocol surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, advertising has slowed dramatically. Our advertisers key partners in helping The Press continue to report reliable news, and we appreciate them and understand the challenges they are facing.
Despite having fewer pages than normal, The Press printed edition will continue to meet its obligation to the community. We're here to serve Marion, Crittenden County and beyond through this and other difficult times. Know that you can rely on us being there for news, sports and other important information as we all push through these very trying times together.
In this week's newspaper you will find these articles and more:
- A local legislator says it's time to get back to work
- There's a parade planned for next week
- Schools begin to prepare for what's next, including graduation and the fall semester
- Several local athletes are being wooed by colleges, and one has already signed
- Turkey hunting results
- Historian Brenda Underdown examines some of Marion's early leaders
- New details on the missing Salem man, whose body was found Sunday
- And a sad profile on Marion's first COVID death