Tuesday, May 12, 2020
CCHS Releases Academic Recognition
Crittenden County High School is sharing its 2019-2020 Academic Recognition program online.
The school district congratulates the student winners and recognizes their hard work and the dedication
"We are happy to celebrate these accomplishments with you!" the district said in a news release issuing the link to program.
Click Here to Watch
.
5/12/2020 09:30:00 AM
