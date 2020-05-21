UPDATES Livingston Teen Missing from Lola Area

UPDATE
Livingston authorities say the teen has been found and is safe.
ORIGINAL POAT
A teenager is missing from the Lola area and the Livingston County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding her.
Jacey Campbell, 13, has been missing since this morning when she was last seen on Ditney Road in the northern part of Livingston County. She was wearing a pink American Eagle shirt and black jogging pants with white stripes down the side of the pants.
The sheriff's department describes her as a white teenager, 5-foot-6 and weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and auburn hair.
If you have any information or have contact with the teenager please contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Department at (270) 928-2122 or the Kentucky State Police at 1(800) 222-5555.