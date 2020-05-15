School district seeks NTI feedback

Crittenden County School District is interested in feedback from parents, students and teachers about its Non-Traditional Instruction period brought on by the pandemic crisis.
The district issued a request this week, seeking comment on the matter.
"Rocket students, parents, and teachers: Thank you for your hard work, flexibility, and resilience as we navigated unfamiliar territory in distance learning due to COVID-19. To help us determine what worked well and how we can improve, please give input," the district said.
Click Here
to send feedback to the school system.