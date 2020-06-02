YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Back to School Survey
CLICK HERE TO TAKE SURVEY
Your responses will help can help the school district plan for the new school year.
“We realize that your answers are likely to change as the summer evolves, so we will be sending out another survey in July,” the district said in an annoucement about the survey. “This early survey will help us develop tentative plans, however, so we would appreciate your feedback. As always, our students' health and safety remain our top priorities, and we thank you for partnering with us to achieve those goals.”
