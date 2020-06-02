Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Back to School Survey

The start of school in the fall will likely look different than ever before. Crittenden County School District say it continues to receive guidance from the governor's office and the Kentucky Department of Education, but it also values input from the communtiy. The district has made available online a very short anonymous survey about possible scenarios for the 2020-2021 school year.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE SURVEY

Your responses will help can help the school district plan for the new school year.

“We realize that your answers are likely to change as the summer evolves, so we will be sending out another survey in July,” the district said in an annoucement about the survey. “This early survey will help us develop tentative plans, however, so we would appreciate your feedback. As always, our students' health and safety remain our top priorities, and we thank you for partnering with us to achieve those goals.”


