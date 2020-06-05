Candidates file for fall; primary voting today

Water issues in Marion UPDATE The water situation has been rectified and a boil water order will NOT be required. ORIGINAL POST There is a water distribution...

It's a Good Thing: Watch for sidewalk demolition A largely, federally-funded sidewalk replacement project is likely to get started early next week in downtown Marion. Plans are to repla...

Seventh Positive COVID case The department of health has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Crittenden County. This is the seventh confirmed case since the pandemic be...

Crittenden has Sixth Confirmed COVID-19 Case Crittenden County has a sixth case of COVID-19. The latest confirmed case is a 77-year-old Marion woman, who is in an area hospital. Her...