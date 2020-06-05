YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, June 5, 2020
Candidates file for fall; primary voting today
Due to COVID-19, Kentucky’s May primary election was postponed until June 23. On Election Day, there will be only one voting precinct open in Crittenden County. Generally, there are a dozen precincts scattered around the county, but because of fears of spreading the coronavirus, Kentucky has decided to allow absentee balloting for everyone, which it hopes will cut down the number of people voting on Election Day.
Crittenden County Clerk Carolyn Byford said voters should bring a driver’s license or some sort of identification to the courthouse if they’d like to machine vote between now and June 23. A voting area has been set up in the clerk’s office.
While voting gets underway for the primary, a filing deadline passed on Tuesday for the fall election. School board incumbents Chris Cook, Tim Grau and Bill Asbridge each filed to run in the non-partisan race during the general election in November.
Also, six city council incumbents Dwight Sherer, Mike Byford, Donnie Arflack, D’Anna Browning, Phyllis Sykes and Darin Tabor have filed to seek re-election. A seventh candidate, Casey Winstead, will also be on the ballot. Winstead is a local hairdresser. Six of the seven will be elected.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 6/05/2020 06:59:00 AM