City street paving starts this week

About 20 city streets will be getting some much-needed attention over the next few days.
Paving projects will temporarily disrupt traffic in some areas.
Improvement projects will be conducted in several parts of the city. Some of the work is connected to the ongoing sewer system upgrade. Construction last fall and winter on the sewer collection system left some streets damaged. Those will be fixed and then others will be repaired as part of local and state-funded projects.
Marion received $150,000 last fall from the Kentucky Department of Transportation to pave Country Club Drive. The city completed base repairs there earlier this spring. The new pavement will go from U.S. 60 West to U.S. 641 along Country Club and Industrial drives.
Additionally, there will some state mutual aid street repairs. Marion received about $60,000 for this summer’s work.
Marion City Administrator Adam Ledford says paving by Rogers Group will begin on Tuesday and take about a week if weather cooperates.