Eighth COVID-19 case confirmed here

Crittenden County has another positive case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total since the pandemic began to eight cases.
The latest case is a 65-year-old man.
Since May28, there have been three new confirmed cases announced in Crittenden County.
Since COVID-19 testing started here in March, one person who tested positive has died. Five of the remaining eight have recovered.
Of those testing positive here to date, four have been women and four have been men. A 37-year-old woman is the youngest, and first under 40, to test positive. The female who died was 59 and had underlying health issues.