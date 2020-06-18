Thursday, June 18, 2020

HELP WANTED: Trailer Theft Caught on Tape

Crittenden County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's assistance in solving a theft that occurred at 2:30am Tuesday, June 16 in Sheridan.

The alleged theft was caught of video surveillance at Buntin Trailer Sales on Ky. 297. Taken was an 18-foot trailer that is capable of hauling a vehicle. It is gray and has a steel deck and tandem axles. The trailer is valued at $3,500.

Investigators are having the video enhanced in order get more details about the alleged crime, but it appears from this still capture of the footage that the thieves were driving a silver Jeep.

Anyone with information can call 270-965-3500 and remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, a $1,000 reward could be available from Crittenden County TipLine and the property owner.
