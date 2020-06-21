YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Sunday, June 21, 2020
Homestead auction Thursday
Click Image to Enlarge
An auction in Marion Thursday conducted by Homestead Auction Realty will sell property on Lewis Street.
The absolute auction includes only the home, outbuilding and covered carport.
The auction will begin at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Homestead at (270) 965-9999.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
6/21/2020 05:00:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home