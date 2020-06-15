Monday, June 15, 2020

I-24 eastbound traffic will detour Tuesday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a 3-hour detour Tuesday afternoon June 16 for eastbound traffic along Interstate 24 in an extended work zone in southeast Caldwell County and Trigg County from the Caldwell line to the Cadiz/Hopkinsville exit.
 
Eastbound motorists on I-24 should be prepared to encounter a detour starting sometime around 2 p.m., between the KY 139 Princeton/Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange and the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.  There will be a marked detour for eastbound traffic along KY 139 South to U.S. 68 East through Cadiz.
 
This temporary detour is expected to be in place until about 5 p.m., Tuesday to allow repairs to a damaged section of guardrail.  

To help reduce delays along the marked detour via KY 139, motorists from the Paducah area planning to travel I-24 East into Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon are advised to consider an alternate route via I-69 South and U.S. 68 East between Exit 25 at Calvert City and Exit 65 at Cadiz.
 
There should be minimal impact to westbound traffic along I-24 during this closure and temporary detour of eastbound traffic.
 
