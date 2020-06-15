I-24 eastbound traffic will detour Tuesday

Eastbound motorists on I-24 should be prepared to encounter a detour starting sometime around 2 p.m., between the KY 139 Princeton/Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange and the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange. There will be a marked detour for eastbound traffic along KY 139 South to U.S. 68 East through Cadiz.
This temporary detour is expected to be in place until about 5 p.m., Tuesday to allow repairs to a damaged section of guardrail.
To help reduce delays along the marked detour via KY 139, motorists from the Paducah area planning to travel I-24 East into Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon are advised to consider an alternate route via I-69 South and U.S. 68 East between Exit 25 at Calvert City and Exit 65 at Cadiz.
There should be minimal impact to westbound traffic along I-24 during this closure and temporary detour of eastbound traffic.