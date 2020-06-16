Police investigating body found near Fredonia

State police will be releasing more details later today.
What’s known at this point is a young to middle-aged female was found by a caretaker mowing the grass at Hill Cemetery off Ky. 91 in Caldwell County between Fredonia and Princeton.
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, Caldwell County Coroner and Kentucky State Police were at the cemetery Saturday afternoon and into the evening as they processed the potential crime scene and recovered the body.
Caldwell County Coroner Dwayne Trafford said the corpse was sent to the state medical examiner in Madisonville. He said there is no preliminary indication of cause of death.
