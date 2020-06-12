Shots fired near courthouse in Marion

Law enforcement had part of Main Street blocked off for a time this evening in Marion in what appears to be an investigation into shots fired near the courthouse.
One person has been taken into custody. Sheriff Wayne Agent said the man is currently being held on suspicion of DUI. The suspect has been identified as Jeremy Duvall.
It is unclear if any of the alleged shots hit anyone, according to local law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff said it was not a random shooting. There was an apparent target, he said.
Stay tuned for details as they are released.