Show and Shine Cruise-Ins are Back this Month

Similar events were held last summer and fall and experienced great participation, said organizer George Richter. The first in a series of monthly events will start at 5:30 p.m. Show and Shine cruise-ins will be held monthly through October.
There is no registration or entry fees and no prizes are awarded. However, there will be door prizes given away.
For more information, call Richter at 270-965--2348 or email geom3m5@bellsouth.net.
Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the cruise-ins and the event has its own Facebook page at Marion, Kentucky Show and Shine. “I think people are looking forward to these because they’ve been strapped down with regulations and such,” Richter said.