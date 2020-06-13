Show and Shine Cruise-Ins are Back this Month

Shots fired near courthouse in Marion LAST UPDATED 6:50am Saturday Law enforcement had part of Main Street blocked off for a time Friday evening in Marion for an investigation ...

HogRock Across the River this Week The motorcycle rally in Cave In Rock, Ill., known as HogRock will be held this week. The event runs from Thursday through Sunday. It cus...

Coronavirus puts brakes on traffic issues As Marion residents continue to emerge from the pandemic lockdown, behaviors will change and policing will certainly pick up, but for the pa...

City street paving starts this week About 20 city streets will be getting some much-needed attention over the next few days. Read this week's full edition of The Pres...