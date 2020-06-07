Smithland Bridge Restrictions Start Tuesday

Water issues in Marion UPDATE The water situation has been rectified and a boil water order will NOT be required. ORIGINAL POST There is a water distribution...

Seventh Positive COVID case The department of health has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Crittenden County. This is the seventh confirmed case since the pandemic be...

What will Back to School Look Like? CrittendenPress NewsTalk : Back to School Today's show is sponsored by Marion Tourism Commission MarionKentucky.org. Our guest is...

Quarter of a Million Views Looking for eyes for your advertising or marketing plan? The-Press Online received roughly one-quarter of a million views during the p...