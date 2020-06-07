Smithland Bridge Restrictions Start Tuesday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a daytime work zone lane and load width restriction on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland starting Tuesday, June 9.
This daytime work zone is to allow a detailed inspection of U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers between approximately 8 a.m., and 4 p.m., each day. Due to the placement of equipment on the bridge deck required to facilitate the work, this work zone will include an 8-foot maximum load width.
Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel are on the bridge in close proximity to traffic flow. The inspection team will use climbers to help speed completion of the inspection process.
This work zone lane restriction is expected to be in place during daylight hours through about Friday, June 12.
All Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years with long-span river and lake bridges getting an extra walk-through inspection annually.
The U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland, also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, is at U.S. 60 Livingston County mile point 12.348. The 1,817 ft. through truss structure was opened to traffic in 1931. About 5,100 vehicles cross the bridge in an average day.
The bridge is at Cumberland River navigation mile point 2.7.