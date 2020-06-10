Winds close Cave In Rock Ferry

Cave In Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds.
Winds pushing up the Ohio River are at about 20 mph out of the west at the ferry crossing.
When the wind runs upstream like it is today, it can create hazardous river conditions.
The ferry halted operations at 10 a.m., and based on the forecast of high winds throughout the day, it's unknown when it might reopen.
If the ferry is unable to resume service today, operations will resume at 6 a.m., Thursday, on the normal schedule.
The annual HogRock biker rally starts Thursday, which generally means high ferry traffic.