Winds close Cave In Rock Ferry

Water issues in Marion UPDATE The water situation has been rectified and a boil water order will NOT be required. ORIGINAL POST There is a water distribution...

What will Back to School Look Like? CrittendenPress NewsTalk : Back to School Today's show is sponsored by Marion Tourism Commission MarionKentucky.org. Our guest is...

HogRock Across the River this Week The motorcycle rally in Cave In Rock, Ill., known as HogRock will be held this week. The event runs from Thursday through Sunday. It cus...

Candidates file for fall; primary voting today Machine voting for the June primary election may begin today during normal business hours at the Crittenden County Courthouse. Due to CO...