You will not read this anywhere else

The June 25 issues of The Crittenden Press has four or five major news articles with information you will find nowhere else on the planet.
If you're interested in what's going on our neck of the woods, there's just one place to get the real news, trusted news, accurate news with details, interviews and comment from people in this community. We have it all every week in the full version of The Crittenden Press.
In this week's edition you will find:
- New details about that body in Fredonia
- Cell phone fate at CCHS
- Whether the ferry will close
- What's up at the swinging bridge
- Details of a near-record meth bust
- Farm and Livestock reports
- Election returns
- Victory garden produce schedule
- And, much, much more!
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.
Copyright 2020
The Crittenden Press