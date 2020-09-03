Crittenden County schools are closed Friday

Following is the statement released by the school district.
Crittenden County Schools will cancel all classes on Friday, Sept. 4. The announcement comes in response to the Pennyrile District Health Department’s report of a positive COVID-19 case of a Crittenden County Elementary School staff member to the school district on Thursday evening.
Superintendent Vince Clark said all schools in the district will be closed in order to allow for deep cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting, and for contact tracing to be completed. Only administrative teams and custodial teams at each school should report to their respective buildings to work.
The closure simply will be a non-school day. In-person students will not be participating in remote learning. Virtual students have the option to continue their online assignments if they choose. Senior Academy students should report to their Madisonville campus as usual. Finally, all afterschool practices are canceled.
As with any school closure due to a COVID-19 positive report, if your student is determined to be a close contact, you will be contacted promptly by the Pennyrile District Health Department.
Clark said schools will be closed through the Labor Day holiday.