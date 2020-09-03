Health Department issues statement for Crittenden

Additionally, Crittenden County schools were cancelled for Friday, Sept. 4 due to cases being confirmed among elementary school students. See related post.
There have been 47 cases confirmed here in the past four weeks, including 27 in the past 7 or 8 days, brining the county's total to 67 since the pandemic began in March.
In response, the health department issued the following statement:
To the Citizens of Marion and Crittenden County. The Public Health Department is issuing this notice as well as a request to all our citizens, places of business, Houses of Worship and other public entities such as schools and government entities.
We are experiencing a huge increase in COVID-19 cases due in part to a local cluster.
These cases are not Democrat or Republican they are our family and friends. We are growing very concerned that with this increase, and the approaching holiday weekend, we may overwhelm our local healthcare system and have an enormous spread of COVID-19 cases in the weeks ahead.
We would further like to ask our community in Marion and Crittenden County to assist us in our effort to slow the spread in our community. All persons should social distance and wear mask and please limit the size of personal gatherings.
We, the local health department, are available to offer any guidance or assistance to any institution on how it can assist us in this effort to contain this spread.
We are having a drive thru COVID testing site Friday Sept. 4 from 8:30 until 11:3 a.m., at the Crittenden County Health Department. Please consider coming to test especially if you have any symptoms or have been in gatherings where you may have been exposed.
Only we ourselves can help slow the spread.
Pennyrile District health department
(270) 388-9763
Crittenden County Health Department
(270) 965-5215