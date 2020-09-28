Fire department WiFi established for students

WiFi is now available at the parking lot at Shady Grove Volunteer Department for students on virtual learning platforms.
The service went online recently and will be the first of others to come, including hotspots planned for fire departments at Tolu, Caldwell Springs and Mattoon. The school district is partnering with the local fire departments to provide a venue for free internet service in rural areas. Its mission is to make these ISP hotspots available so students can upload and download school work and correspond with teachers.
The WiFi is available at Shady Grove from 7 a.m., until 8 p.m., daily. For best access, park in the lot at the rear of the building.
Other active local parking lot WiFi access points are at Kentucky Farm Bureau, Crittenden County Public Library, Marion Baptist Church Family Life Center, McDonald’s and all Crittenden County schools.
Currently, 422 students are on virtual learning plans.