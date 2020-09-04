Friday, September 4, 2020

Five new COVID cases today in Crittenden

Crittenden County's COVID-19 cases continue to be a bit alarming for health officials who fear the rapid increase might overwhelm local healthcare facilities. The health department issued a statement last night indicating those concerns. 

There were five new cases reported in the county today, one required hospitalization. Very few of the cases reported here in the last month have led to hospitalization, but as numbers climb, health officials say the demand for more intense medical care will increase. 

The county has had more than 50 confirmed new cases in the past month. The virus has been more active here in the past few weeks than at any previous time during the pandemic. 

Here are today's new cases:

  • 57-year-old female
  • 61-year-old hospitalized
  • 40-year-old female
  • 45-year-old female
  • 38-year-old female 

