Whitetail deer season opens Saturday

BIG BOOST TO ECONOMY
The archery deer season opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 18. It's one of the longest wildlife hunting seasons in Kentucky.
Crittenden County is home to some of the best whitetail hunting in the country and it has become a large part of the local economy. With COVID-19 negatively affecting many local retailers for nearly 6 months, the influx of hunters over the coming weeks should provide a welcomed boost.
Out-of-state hunters were not allowed to come to Kentucky in the spring for the wild turkey season. However, there has been restrictions placed on non-resident huntering for the coming deer season.
Following are dates for some of the most popular fall and winter hunting seasons:
- Bull Frog May 15 - Oct. 31
- Squirrel Aug. 15 - Nov. 13
- Dove Sept. 1 - Oct. 26
- Deer Archery Sept. 5 - Jan. 18
- Turkey Archery Sept. 5 - Jan. 18
- Canada Goose Sept. 16-30
- Wood Duck & Teal Sept. 19-23
- Teal Only Sept. 24-27
- Turkey Crossbow Oct 1-18
- Deer Youth Oct. 10-11
- Turkey Shotgun Oct. 24-30
- Deer Crossbow Sept. 19 - Jan. 18
- Deer Blackpowder Oct. 17-18
- Youth Waterfowl Nov. 7-8
- Quail, Rabbit Nov. 16 - Feb. 10
- Deer Modern Gun Nov. 14 - Nov. 29
- Turkey Crossbow Nov. 14 - Dec. 31
- Squirrel Nov. 16 - Feb. 28
- Bobcat Trapping Nov. 16 - Feb. 28
- Fox Hunting Nov. 16 - Feb. 28
- Fox Trapping Nov. 16 - Feb. 28
- Duck Nov. 26-28
- Canada Goose Nov. 26 - Feb. 15
- Dove Nov. 26 - Dec. 6
- Bobcat Hunting Nov. 28 - Feb. 28
- Turkey Shotgun Dec. 5-11
- Duck Dec. 7 - Jan. 31
- Dove Dec. 19 - Jan. 10
- Youth Waterfowl Feb. 6-7
- Coyote Year Round
- Groundhog Year Round
- Turtles Year Round