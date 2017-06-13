YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Area Deaths
Theresa Jane Meadors, 57 of Marion
died Monday. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Minos Cox, 95, of Fredonia
died Monday. Morgan's Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of arrangements.
6/13/2017 02:47:00 PM
