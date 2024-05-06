.

.

Monday, May 6, 2024

Railey holds estate auction Saturday

An auction that well sell the personal property of Larry "Treetop" Loveless will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday on Long Branch Road.

The sale will feature furniture, household items, guns and hunting equipment and farm and outdoor equipment, in addition to tools and collectibles.

Photos can be found on Railey's Auction Facebook page.



