Old School Coming Down This Week

Old Marion Junior High School on College Street near the U.S. Post Office is coming down this week.
Condemned by the City of Marion due to structural issues, the building was also formerly a high school built in the 1930s by the Works Progress Administration (WPA).
Owner Tommy Wright said a contractor from Webster County will be razing the building. It could take a couple of weeks, he said, to tear it down and remove all of the debris.
