Firemen on scene of house fire

Soggy doughnuts anyone? A Krispy Kreme Doughnuts delivery truck became stranded Saturday morning in flood waters across Ky. 365 near the Crittenden and Union Coun...

Latest road closings due to high water Ky. 135 area known as Sawmill Hollow is closed. The latest road closings as of 10:25 a.m. Thursday Ky. 365 at the Tradewater River is ...

Rockets play Union tonight at Henderson The Fifth District champion Rockets (7-19) face Sixth District runner-up Union County (14-15) in tonight's opening round of the Second...

Murder Mystery in Marion March 10 Click Image to Enlarge