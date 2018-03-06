YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
Firemen on scene of house fire
Volunteer fireman were dispatched to a house fire this morning before 6am on Crittendon Springs Road.
No one was inside the structure when fireman arrived.
They are still on the scene working on the blaze.
