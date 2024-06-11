Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Cash Auctions selling Repton property

An auction of a large Crittenden County home and 
event venue will be sold by James R. Cash on 
Sunday, June 30.

Located on Repton Cemetery Rd., near Mattoon, the property will be sold in two tracts. One with 12.83 acres plus home and event center and a second grant of 8.63 acres.

Photos can be found at JamesRCash.com.





