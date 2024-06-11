Cash Auctions selling Repton property

|Click Image to Enlarge
event venue will be sold by James R. Cash on
Sunday, June 30.
Located on Repton Cemetery Rd., near Mattoon, the property will be sold in two tracts. One with 12.83 acres plus home and event center and a second grant of 8.63 acres.
Photos can be found at JamesRCash.com.
