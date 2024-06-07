Police launch death investigation into incident

An Illinois man in his late 30s was found deceased in a ditch. It’s unclear at this time what exactly happened.
An ambulance and local authorities were called to the scene about 3:30pm and found the man. Kentucky State Police is in charge of the investigation.
A female, who is believed associated with the victim, was taken into custody. Although both have Illinois identification, the couple is believed to have been residing not far from the scene where the man was found near the intersection of KY 902 and Stinnett Road.