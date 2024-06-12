Drama Camp Registration Deadline June 14

Students in grades 2-6 will learn acting techniques and public speaking skills and enhance self-confidence and memorization skills during a five-day drama camp at Fohs Hall.The camp runs daily from 1-4 p.m., at Fohs Hall.
"Drama Camp is the most fun kids will have all summer – it’s an experience they won’t want to miss," says Community Arts Foundation member and coordinator
Kim Vince. "This is a great opportunity for kids to gain skills locally to enhance their acting skills, build confidence, and create lifelong memories."
Pre-registration is required to ensure a spot. Early bird registration is $75 through June 7. Late registration is $100, with a final deadline of June 14. Registration is required to help organizers plan and pick an appropriate play for the number of participants.
Professional guidance will be given by Corey and Michelle Crider and additional volunteers.
Camp activities will include workshops, interactive games and rehearsals, all leading up to a public performance at 4 p.m. on June 21. This final showcase will allow campers to shine and share their newfound skills with family and friends.
To register, contact Vince at 270-704-1446 or register at https://forms.gle/invjwCWwWH3czdk4A.