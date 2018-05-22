YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Polls open 12 hours today in Crittenden County
All 12 county precincts will be open for balloting today from 6am to 6pm.
A handful of local races highlight the primary election, but voter turnout is expected to be light.
Contested races on today's primary ballot are at right.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/22/2018 05:31:00 AM
