Firemen battling hay fire on Ky. 506

All Area Track and Field Team Here are Crittenden County selections to the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association All Area teams: Copyright © ALL CLA...

Firemen fighting hay fire near Marion A barn full of hay caught fire about 8am this morning and local firefighters from multiple agencies were busy trying to save nearby equipm...

Relay tonight at Marion-Crittenden County Park Crittenden County Relay for Life kicks off at 6 p.m. tonight at Marion-Crittenden County Park. The annual fundraising event for the Amer...

Hurricane Camp is next week Click Image to Enlarge