Friday, June 15, 2018
Firemen battling hay fire on Ky. 506
Firefighters from two counties are battling a hay fire on Ky. 506 in the eastern portion of Crittenden County.
With the hot, humid weather and several firemen on the scene, an ambulance has been dispatched to be on standby in case any of them overheat.
The blaze started about dark Friday night.
Crittenden Press Online
6/15/2018 09:12:00 PM
