Teenage girl missing from Ledbetter

Police say Hannah Shafer, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 around noon. She was wearing a blue and white tank top, blue jean shorts and flip flops. Shafer had a camo bag packed full of clothes and is possibly traveling in a red Dodge Neon.
Investigators believes she may by in the Madisonville area
The missing girl is described as a white female, 5’6” and 130 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes.
KSP Trooper Derek Scott is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.