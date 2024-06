Police launch death investigation into incident A death investigation is underway into what appears may have been some type of traffic accident near Dycusburg this afternoon. An Illinois m...

US 60 / Gum Street Closed starting Monday Construction of a new turn lane in front of the high school and hospital will temporarily close U.S. 60 (Gum Street) for a few days starting...

10 Under 40: Food Service - Dustin Greenwell This spring The Crittenden Press honored 10 of the brightest in their field with the 10 Under 40 community recognition program. Today we&...

CCHS SBDM meeting Thursday There will be a special meeting of the Crittenden County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council meeting at 3:30 p.m., Thursday at th...