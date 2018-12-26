Area Deaths

Robert Leon "Bear" McKinney, 74, of Marion died Monday, Dec. 24. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Fraser Maxfield, 78, of Southgate, Mich., a native of Crittenden County, died Thursday, Dec. 6. A Life Celebration will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 29 at Anna Mae’s on Main Restaurant in Marion.
Mr. James Connie Darnell, 72, of Smithland died Tuesday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Ricky Stan Adams, 66, of Marion died Tuesday, Dec. 25. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.