Justice Cunningham leaving Supreme Court

He has served 12 years on that court, having been elected to represent the First Supreme Court District of Kentucky in November of 2006. He was re-elected in 2014.
In making the announcement, Cunningham, 74, said, “Sometimes duty requires us to go on. Sometimes duty requires us to go home. The most important part of being anywhere, is knowing when to leave.”
Before serving on the state’s highest court, he served as circuit judge and commonwealth attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit of Caldwell, Livingston, Lyon and Trigg Counties.
His departure from the state’s highest tribunal closes out a career of over 40 years in public office. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Germany, Vietnam and Korea.