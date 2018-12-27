Justice Cunningham leaving Supreme Court

First responders working auto accident First responders worked an injury accident this morning near the intersection of Blackburn Church Road and Ky. 120 in rural Crittenden Cou...

Well-known substitute teacher dies A well-known substitute teacher has died from injuries suffered in an automobile accident that happened Friday after leaving a basketball ...

Local man injured in tractor mishap UPDATE : The victim was Joe Heady, 83, of Marion. He was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital. ORIGINAL POST A Crittenden County man was seriously...

Area Deaths Annalea Winders, 66, Marion , died Tuesday, Dec. 25. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Robert Leon "Bear" McKin...