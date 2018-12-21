Lady Rockets fall to Gonzaga

Lady Rockets in Florida
Thursday’s Result
Middle Tenn. Christian 61, Crittenden 23
Lady Rocket Scoring Summary: Taylor Guess 9, Lili Hayes, Shelby Summers 7, Nahla Woodward 2, Jaelyn Duncan 3, Natalie Boone 2, Matthia Long, Lilly Perryman, Grace Driskill.
Today's Result
Gonzaga 44, Crittenden County 40
Lady Rocket Scoring Summary: Guess 11, Hayes 2, Summers 9, Woodward 10, Duncan 2, Boone 2, Long 4.
Saturday’s Game
7th Place Game 11:30am (CST)
MORE TOURNAMENT INFO
- Teams on Crittenden’s side of the eight-team bracket are Gonzaga High School from Canada and Berk Catholic from Pennsylvania.
- On the other side of the bracket are Sir Winston Churchill of Canada, Poudre High School from Colorado, The Rock School from Florida and Sacred Heart of New York.
- The tournament is a three-game guarantee with the possibility of a fourth game.
- The tournament, at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports on the Disney campus, is sponsored by KSA Events (Kaylee Scholarship Association), a national promoter of high school athletic events.