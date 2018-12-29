Local man dies in Hwy. 91 crash

Raymond “Rick” Price, 58, was was traveling north on Ky. 91 when for unknown reasons his 2005 Ford Explorer left the roadway then overturned. Price was ejected from the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Crittenden County Coroner Brad Gilbert.
Price was not wearing a seat belt.
This was the fourth traffic fatality in Crittenden County this year and the second in December.
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident. Assisting at the scene were Crittenden County EMS, Crittenden County Fire Department, Crittenden County Rescue Squad, Crittenden County Emergency Management and Crittenden County constables.