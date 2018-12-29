First responders working auto accident First responders worked an injury accident this morning near the intersection of Blackburn Church Road and Ky. 120 in rural Crittenden Cou...

Local man dies in Hwy. 91 crash A local man died in a single-vehicle traffic accident shortly after 11pm Friday night in southern Crittenden County near the Caldwell Coun...

Area Deaths Annalea Winders, 66, Marion , died Tuesday, Dec. 25. Gilbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Robert Leon "Bear" McKin...

Local man injured in tractor mishap UPDATE : The victim was Joe Heady, 83, of Marion. He was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital. ORIGINAL POST A Crittenden County man was seriously...