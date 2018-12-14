YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, December 14, 2018
Multiple agencies fighting fire in Salem
Multiple fire fighting agencies responded to a house fire in Salem on Shelby Store Road Friday night.
Several volunteer fire departments from Crittenden and Livingston counties were dispatched to assist with the blaze, which could be seen from downtown Salem.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
12/14/2018 11:17:00 PM
