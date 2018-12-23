YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, December 23, 2018
Rockets win again in holiday hoops action
Hunter Boone scored a season-high 22 points as the Rockets beat Williamstown 79-60 in holiday tournament action at Hancock County on Saturday.
Crittenden finished the tournament with a 2-1 record.
