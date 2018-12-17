Monday, December 17, 2018

Some area gas prices drop below 2 bucks

In case you have not noticed, gasoline prices in Kentucky have fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.09 per gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,623 stations in Kentucky.

This price compares with the national average that has fallen 5.7 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.36/g, according to GasBuddy.

Some consumers in the area are reporting gas less than two bucks a gallon, which is good news just ahead of the holiday travel season.

Average gasoline prices on December 2017 in Kentucky have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.24/g in 2017, $2.25/g in 2016, $1.88/g in 2015, $2.34/g in 2014 and $3.17/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 14.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 28.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 26.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

