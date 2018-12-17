Some area gas prices drop below 2 bucks

This price compares with the national average that has fallen 5.7 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.36/g, according to GasBuddy.
Some consumers in the area are reporting gas less than two bucks a gallon, which is good news just ahead of the holiday travel season.
Average gasoline prices on December 2017 in Kentucky have ranged widely over the last five years:
$2.24/g in 2017, $2.25/g in 2016, $1.88/g in 2015, $2.34/g in 2014 and $3.17/g in 2013.
Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 14.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 28.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 26.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.