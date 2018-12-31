Today last day to change party affiliation

Today is the last day for Kentucky voters who wish to vote in another party's Primary Election next year or run for office as a member of a different political party in the 2019 elections to change their registration.
"Next year, Kentuckians will go to the polls to elect statewide officers, including governor and lieutenant governor," said Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, Kentucky’s chief election official. "This is an important deadline if you are considering a party affiliation change and want to participate in next year's May Primary."
Voters can change or update their registration at Kentucky's one-stop online voter portal, GoVoteKY.com, or at the county clerk's office.
Under Kentucky law, to be qualified to vote in a partisan primary election, a voter must have been a member of that party on Dec. 31 of the prior year or a new voter who has not changed their affiliation. Voters who change party affiliation after the Dec. 31 deadline are not eligible to vote in partisan races in the primary election.
Voters can verify their current registration status at GoVoteKY.com. To change party affiliation, voters may make the change on the online portal, or complete a voter registration card and return it to their county clerk. Registration forms are available at county clerks' offices.