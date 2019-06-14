ALCOHOL: Who will Sell and When?

Find out how permits to sell it can be obtained, how much they cost, when they will be issued and who's already saying they will or will not sell alcohol by the drink or package.
The Press has talked to several restaurant owners and convenience store operators. Find out what they're planning in this week's newspaper.
The Crittenden Press is on sale now at local stores and pharmacies. If you want to always be in the know about what's happening in Marion and Crittenden County, subscribe online or in print for as low as $2.95 a month.
Copyright 2019